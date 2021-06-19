Multivehicle crash shuts down I-65 just north of Greenville

BUTLER COUNTY (WKRG) – Troopers within the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division responded to a multivehicle crash at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 19, on I-65 northbound at the 138-mile marker in Butler County. As a result of the crash, both northbound and southbound lanes will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. ALEA is asking everyone to avoid this area and if possible, seek an alternate route.







ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly. ALEA is asking for the public’s assistance in gathering information and photos regarding the crash. Anyone with photos or videos related to the crash is asked to submit those photos or videos to media.relations@alea.gov or share via social media @aleaprotects.