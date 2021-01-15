Multiple units respond to a house fire on Cox Road in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. – Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire at 19735 Cox Road near Clements High School, Friday afternoon.

A mother and her three sons were in the home at time the fire started, but they were able to get out safely.

“We got almost all of our stuff out and we ran outside and we moved our cars and we called the police department. It’s all because of my next door neighbor because she called the police.” says Hayden Childers, one of the children living in the home.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, it is still under investigation.