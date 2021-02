HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a house fire in South Huntsville.

Multiple units have responded to a home on Heard Drive just after 5pm Saturday evening.

According to a Huntsville Fire spokesman, there were large flames and heavy smoke coming from the home when units arrived.

One adult and 2 children have been displaced due to the fire.

A cause is not known at this time. We will update this article as more information becomes available.