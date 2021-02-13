Multiple reports of icy roads across the Valley

TENNESSEE VALLEY – A few reports of iced roads came into the News 19 newsroom Saturday morning.
Madison Police sent a Nixle alert just after 2 a.m., saying there were several roadways and overpasses with ice. Drivers were urged to use caution while traveling.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office also told News 19 there was ice on the new US-231 bridges that traverse Brindlee Mountain.
One of our staff members reported no issues along US-231 in Huntsville, but had to break out the scraper to clear a thin layer of ice off their car before heading to work.
The Limestone Emergency Management Agency sent a tweet just after 5:30 a.m. advising drivers to use extreme caution on bridges and overpasses; multiple are covered with ice.
Just before 6:30 a.m., Madison Police asked the public to avoid I-565 in Madison due to multiple wrecks and road closures.
Toney Fire confirmed crews were at multiple wrecks in their area and urged caution if drivers have to travel.
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through 10 a.m. for the Tennessee Valley.
The National Weather Service says freezing rain could produce anywhere from .1 to .15 inch of ice along a swath extending from Cullman and the Bankhead Forest northeastward to Huntsville and Winchester, Tennessee.