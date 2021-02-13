Multiple reports of icy roads across the Valley

TENNESSEE VALLEY – A few reports of iced roads came into the News 19 newsroom Saturday morning.

Madison Police sent a Nixle alert just after 2 a.m., saying there were several roadways and overpasses with ice. Drivers were urged to use caution while traveling.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office also told News 19 there was ice on the new US-231 bridges that traverse Brindlee Mountain.

Deputies are statring to see road conditions deteriorate on bridges and elevated areas. Be alert and use caution. New bridges on HWY 231 in Lacey's Spring are one area of concern. pic.twitter.com/mSmPDCZB6N — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (@morgan_sheriff) February 13, 2021

One of our staff members reported no issues along US-231 in Huntsville, but had to break out the scraper to clear a thin layer of ice off their car before heading to work.

Definitely had to break out the scraper on a thin layer of ice this morning.



As far as roads go, the commute along South Parkway into downtown was uneventful – roads seem to be okay in HSV as of 5 AM @NWSHuntsville @Puckettwx @whnt #valleywx #alwx pic.twitter.com/aBGy2QGyD3 — Bobby Stilwell (@stilwellwhnt) February 13, 2021

The Limestone Emergency Management Agency sent a tweet just after 5:30 a.m. advising drivers to use extreme caution on bridges and overpasses; multiple are covered with ice.

Use extreme caution this morning the bridges and overpasses are covered with ice. Other areas may have black ice also. — Limestone EMA (@LimestoneEMA) February 13, 2021

Just before 6:30 a.m., Madison Police asked the public to avoid I-565 in Madison due to multiple wrecks and road closures.

Toney Fire confirmed crews were at multiple wrecks in their area and urged caution if drivers have to travel.

@Toney_FD is currently working multiple MVA’s as a result of icing on bridges within our district. Please use caution if you must travel. ⚠️ @HMCEMA @NWSHuntsville — Toney Fire & Rescue (@Toney_FD) February 13, 2021

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through 10 a.m. for the Tennessee Valley.

The National Weather Service says freezing rain could produce anywhere from .1 to .15 inch of ice along a swath extending from Cullman and the Bankhead Forest northeastward to Huntsville and Winchester, Tennessee.