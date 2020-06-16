Multiple police departments seeing large amounts of resignations

Police departments across the country are seeing officers resign in the wake of protests that have continued since the death of George Floyd this past Memorial Day. Four Minneapolis officers are charged in that death.

Minneapolis reports at least seven officers have left the department, with the majority leaving for unknown reasons.

In Buffalo, New York, 57 officers resigned from the department’s emergency control team. This, the same city where two officers were suspended earlier this month for shoving an elderly protester, who fell and was injured.

In Florida, 10 Hallandale Beach SWAT team members resigned after city officials, including the police chief, took a knee with protesters.

In Atlanta– the police chief abruptly resigned as the district attorney there says possible charges against the officer who shot Rayshard Brooks” Friday could include felony murder.

As of this week, eight officers have resigned from the Atlanta Police Department this month.