Multiple people injured in fiery wreck during pursuit on Hwy 231/431 near Hazel Green

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Multiple people were injured in a fiery wreck on Highway 231/431 near Hazel Green Tuesday night.
Madison County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that the driver of one of the vehicles was involved in a chase with law enforcement.
HEMSI officials say emergency crews transported one patient to an area hospital and another person was trapped inside the vehicle that reportedly caught fire.
Authorities are investigating the crash and anticipate filing charges.
News 19 has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information.