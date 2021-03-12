Multiple people arrested on prostitution and drug charges in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Several individuals were arrested and drugs were seized as part of an undercover operation this past week.
The North Alabama HIDTA Drug Task Force conducted an undercover prostitution operation and seized fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana. They also recovered a handgun and over $3,500 in cash.
Six people were arrested this week during the operation.
The following subjects were arrested and charged with Soliciting Prostitution:
Alicia Ann Black, 33-years-old
Byron William Caldwell, 31-years-old
Madison Taylor Alonzo, 22-years-old
Lillian Cotto, 22-years-old
The following subjects were arrested on drug charges:
Briana Nicole Abernathy, 32-years-old, Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Marijuana 2nd degree
David Lee Summers, 42-years-old, Conspiracy to Commit a Controlled substance crime