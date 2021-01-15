Multiple new businesses open in Guntersville during COVID-19 pandemic

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala.- Business is booming in Guntersville despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The COVID-19 crisis has put a heavy burden on businesses but Chamber of Commerce President Morri Yancy told News 19 their resilience is impressive.

“To watch our small businesses just really turn around what they’re doing and like all the rest of us, just had to pivot like everyone says and change they way they’re doing business and have been successful,” said Yancy.

She said that being able to continue hosting large outdoor events helped keep tourism alive and economic development growing.

Coming in Spring 2021 is the opening of the City Harbor development.

It will have restaurants, entertainment venues and even business space.

So far, City Harbor has proven itself to be a game changer for the city by attracting several new businesses.

“We found this spot and to us, it seemed like just the perfect spot to open one because it’s directly across from City Harbor that they’re building so we feel the future is bright,” said Harbor View Winery manager Greg Talley.

“With the City Harbor now opening up, I’ve seen properties going up for sale and occupants coming in, they’re leasing their space. I think those folks are learning that there is revenue to be had,” added Lucie Rocca, The Boat House Lakeside Bar and Grill co-owner. “I think people have come around to wanting to tourism. They want people to come in.”

Rocca told News 19 the community support kept her hopeful about opening during the coronavirus pandemic and the timing was actually beneficial.

“COVID in a weird way worked in our favor with respect to timing. We weren’t ready to open. We wanted to open in March and COVID hit, so it was our reason to not open in March so it gave us a fair amount of time to continue working hard and gave us time to open in October and as right as can be. I think by the time we did open, it allowed us to be that place for people finally getting out of the house had a new place to go,” said Rocca.

She said her new business is only 80% complete and has big plans for the future including fire pits, and allowing anglers and campers to use their large lot for parking.

A few miles down the street is another new establishment called Harbor View Winery.

Talley said his wife and her friend took a leap of faith when opening up shop during the crisis.

“Financially, we had lots of our friends say what are you doing, why are you opening a business during the pandemic when most businesses are closing. We believed so much in it that we went ahead and did it,” explained Talley.

The wine at Harbor View comes from St. Petersburg, FL.

Patrons can come in and try eight wine samples free.

“That way you know what you’re buying,” added Talley.

He said so far, they have also gotten a lot of support from the community, the City of Guntersville, and travelers.

“While everything was a shock to us and having to change the way we do business, we have ended up doing pretty well,” said Yancy.

Both Harbor View Winery and The Boat House Lakeside Bar and Grill are following CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.