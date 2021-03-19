Multiple dogs seized from Decatur home

DECATUR, Ala. — Nine dogs were taken from a Decatur home Friday afternoon where police said they were living in muddy conditions without shelter.

Six adult dogs and three puppies were surrendered to Decatur Animal Services from a home in southwest Decatur, police said.

Animal services first received a call about the animals Tuesday, police said. Animal control officers said they found several of the dogs muddy and tethered outside, unable to reach shelter from the rain. A tenth dog was found dead.

Police said animal control officers told the homeowner to move the dogs to a drier area with shelter and told the homeowner two of them needed to be taken to a veterinarian for treatment.

The veterinarian treated one dog for injuries from a restrictive collar and a leg wound, and the second dog for a flea infestation and an abnormal gait, police said. The dogs were released back to the caregiver with a treatment plan.

The dead dog was determined to have died from being anemic, police said, possibly from a parasitic infection.

Police said animal control officers began working Wednesday to seize the animals. The caregiver agreed to give the nine dogs up while animal control was following up at the home on Friday, police said.

The animals will be evaluated by a veterinarian.

Police said the case is still under investigation.