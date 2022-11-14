Officials say five teenagers were injured in an ATV crash in New Market on Monday night.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Two separate crashes, one involving a police officer, shut down portions of Memorial Parkway on Monday.

According to a spokesperson with Huntsville Police Department (HPD), both crashes in the area of Memorial Parkway and Airport Road. One crash happened in the northbound lanes while the other happened in the southbound lanes.

Authorities say one of the crashes involved a police officer. The officer’s condition was not immediately available.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to HPD.

All lanes of Memorial Parkway are expected to reopen shortly. News 19 will keep you updated on this developing situation.