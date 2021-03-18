Multi-agency operation resulted in 30 arrests

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Several individuals have been arrested as the result of a multi-agency operation based out of the North Alabama Multi-Agency Crime Center.

“Operation Lucky” was a 16-day operation that focused on one neighborhood after numerous complaints from Huntsville residents. The 30 arrests resulted in more than $10,000 in cash seized, two pounds of marijuana recovered, and 5 recovered weapons.

Several of the arrested individuals are facing multiple charges.

The Huntsville Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County District Attorney’s Office, Alabama State Probation and Parole, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), United States Secret Service and United States Probation and Parole all took part in the operation. The FBI North Alabama Safe Streets Task Force and FBI North Alabama Violent Crime Task Force both played a crucial part in this operation as well.

“Successful operations like this one would not be possible without the help of our community,” said Chief Mark McMurray. “If you’re concerned about criminal activity in your neighborhood contact authorities.”

This was the second operation performed in the North Alabama Multi-Agency Crime Center.

The following people were arrested, with the exception of a juvenile who has not been identified.

Marico Shawndale Watkins, 41

Anthony Dejuan Woods, 37

Oliver Troy Douglas, 57

Christopher Shawn Marks, 50

Brianna Renee Battaglia, 31

Cyle Craig Beahn, 33

Jessica Marie Duvall, 35

Ladasia Nicole Scruggs, 21

Jarmaal Deverne Lane, 37

Rufus Wendal Jones, 61

Brittany Chontel Hereford, 70

Christopher Dewayn Toney, 47

Markeece Tibbs, 24

Quirante Ray Robinson, 26

Jerneatria Deshan Lavonn Walker, 46

Thomas Harris, 62

Brittany Boone Moody, 30

Daniel Moore, 40

Jimmy Levon Leslie, 25

David Donzell Chatman, 67

Randall Lamont Connor, 35

Alfonzo Boughknight, 61

Terri Lasonya Williams, 42

Johnny Frazier Jr., 61

Dustin Leshun Wilkins, 62

Jerry Jay Mitchell, 50

David Obryan Keith, 36

Kaitlin Lee-Ann Ellision, 21

John Moser, 36