Mueller Water Products donates $100,000 to fund for Albertville shooting victims

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Mueller Water Products has donated $100,000 to help the families of the victims of Tuesday’s mass shooting at their Albertville facility.

The funds will help pay for the funerals for David Lee Horton and Michael Lee Dobbins, who were killed in the shooting. The funds will also help the families of Isaac Byrd and Casey Sampson who were injured Tuesday and it will pay employess until the plant reopens on Monday, June 21.

The Albertville Survivors Fund was started by the National Compassion Fund.

Mueller spokesperson Yolanda Kokayi released the following statement Friday evening:

Our hearts continue to be with the victims, their families and all those affected by the horrific tragedy that occurred at our Albertville facility. We have spoken with the families of the victims to offer our condolences and support, including covering the cost of funerals. We are also providing resources to the families of Isaac Byrd and Casey Sampson to support them in the near-and-long term, allowing them to focus on their loved ones as they recover. Our Albertville facility will remain closed until Monday, June 21, 2021, and all employees will receive their regular compensation. We have also provided EAP counselors this week for our team and will have counselors on-site upon their return to the facility. Management and members of the executive leadership team will also be at the facility to visit with employees and offer additional support. Today we launched the Albertville Survivors’ Fund in partnership with the National Compassion Fund. Donations to this fund will provide direct financial support to the families of David Horton and Lee Dobbins, as well as Isaac Byrd and Casey Sampson who were severely injured in this tragedy. One hundred percent of the contributions will go to the victims and the families of the victims. Mueller Water Products will cover all administrative fees of the fund and donations can be made at www.gofundme.com/f/albertville-survivors-fund. Our focus remains on the health and wellbeing of our colleagues.