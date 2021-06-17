Mueller Co. shooting victims: what we know

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — The Albertville community continues to be in shock after a deadly shooting at the Mueller manufacturing plant Tuesday morning.

According to Albertville Police (APD), two people, Michael Lee Dobbins and David Lee Horton, were killed with two others, Casey Sampson and Isaac Byrd, critically injured and transported to the hospital after being shot by Andreas “Andy” Horton.

The gunman was found dead several hours later in Guntersville from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. No motive has been confirmed for the deadly attack.

Michael Lee Dobbins

Michael Lee Dobbins has been described by friends and family as a loving husband to his wife Amanda and a great father to his daughter, Daisy. Friends of the Dobbins family have set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses that can be found here.

David Horton (Photo provided by family)

The second victim, David Lee Horton, has no relation to the shooter, per the latest statement from APD. Friends have flooded Horton’s Facebook page with condolences and memories that describe him as “the one bringing the moral up to a higher level,” “an amazing person,” and someone with a great sense of humor.

Casey Sampson

Casey Sampson, a critically injured survivor of the shooting, continues to stay in the hospital in Chattanooga. Family members posted on Facebook Wednesday afternoon with an update regarding Sampson’s condition. A GoFundMe fundraiser has also been posted here to help with Sampson’s medical expenses.

Isaac Byrd

One of the event’s survivors, Isaac Byrd, also remains in Erlanger Hospital fighting to recover. He is a member of the Crossroads Assembly of God church, where he can be found playing the drums on Sunday mornings. Pastor Glenn Randall described Byrd as “diligent, responsible, and respectful.”

Further updates on the motivation of this shooting as well as the conditions of the two injured victims will be reported as it becomes available.