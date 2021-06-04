Mud volleyball cancer benefit will return to Limestone County

The County for a Cure Relay for Life Team’s Mud Volleyball Tournament will return to Limestone County on Saturday, July 17.

The tournament will begin at 9 a.m. at Swan Creek Park on U.S. 31 in Athens. All proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society.

“After the COVID-19 pandemic halted play last year, we are excited to bring back this annual fundraiser for the American Cancer Society,” said Tammy Waddell, County for a Cure team captain. “I encourage everyone to get signed up early and let’s raise money for a great cause.”

Teams may register online at www.active.com or at the Limestone County Commission office until July 12, 2021. All teams must have a minimum of eight players with two female players on the court. The cost is $20 per player.

Winning teams will not only receive the “Golden Pig Trophy,” but also take-home prize money.