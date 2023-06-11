MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says investigators are on the scene of a fatal shooting in the Union Hill community near Somerville.

MSCO says deputies responded to a fatal shooting call on Lenox Lane this morning.

Deputies discovered one male victim on the scene who has been pronounced dead, according to MSCO.

Coroner Jeff Chunn is also on scene.

Use caution in the area due to heavy police presence.

This is a developing story and News 19 will provide the latest updates as they come available.