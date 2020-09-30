MPD: Man burned girlfriend with frying pan, choked her

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say a man burned his girlfriend with a frying pan and choked her Saturday night.
Police responded to the Crossings at Pinebrook, 363 Azalea Road, at about 10:30 a.m. in reference to a domestic violence call. The woman said her boyfriend burned her with a frying pan and choked her. The woman had visible signs of burns and bruises to her body.
Shedrick Sylvester, 39, was arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence.
