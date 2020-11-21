‘Move over’ and drive safe this Thanksgiving, Alabama troopers advise

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — With the Thanksgiving holiday approaching, motorists will be hitting the highways in force.

With less travel anticipated, due to the coronavirus, state law enforcement officials are still urging drivers to prioritize safety.

“There are COVID-19 concerns, but no matter what, we still believe there’s going to be larger amount of traffic than normal during this holiday period in Alabama,” said Alabama State Trooper Joel Hart.

Hart says troopers will be patrolling the highways to put a stop to motorists behaving badly.

“Following too close has become an issue here in Alabama on the roadways. Let’s create a safe distance, let’s slow down and wear those seatbelts, and get you a driver if you’re going to be drinking,” Hart said.

Troopers also want to remind Alabamians of the state’s move over law, which was enacted last year. It requires drivers to move over or slow down when approaching law enforcement or emergency crews on the side of the road.

The official Thanksgiving holiday travel period begins next Wednesday, Nov. 25 and runs through Sunday, Nov. 29.