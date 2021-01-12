Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce begins strategic planning for Jackson County Park

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — The Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce is hoping to help attract more folks to Jackson County in many ways.

One option is to potentially make changes or improvements to Jackson County Park, where eight people died in a dock fire in January 2020.

The cold, rainy weather and gray skies did not stop Pisgah resident Fred Kuykendall from enjoying the scenery at the park while eating lunch.

“It’s got beautiful scenery, sometimes you can see eagles flying over the mountains. I think it’s just a lovely place,” said Kuykendall.

Kuykendall told News 19 he visits the park around once a week.

Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce Director of Marketing and Tourism Sarah Stahl said currently in the early stages of finding a way to grow and improve the area that already has multiple amenities.

“They do have the cabins. They have good fishing, if you like to fish,” added Kuykendall.

“I believe the Jackson County Park maintains about a six to nine month to year waiting list for their campgrounds, so we can tell there’s a need based off of lodging deficiencies in the campground arena in our area,” said Stahl.

Through a potential partnership with the Commission, they would hire a company to develop a tourism economic development plan for the county with a concentration on the park, costing $22,000.

“There would first be a lot of research development that would happen. There would be a lot of conversations that happen with local leaders here currently working in the tourism industry, and as well as visitors to the park, visitors to Jackson County and locals as well. So, that will bring about a compiled picture for what our target market looks like and what kind of amenities they’re looking for,”explained Stahl.

“I’d like to see it grow more. i think it would be mice to maybe have more cabins or something like that,” said Kuykendall.

The Chamber and Commission are now waiting for a new commission chairman to be named before they dive deeper into the process.