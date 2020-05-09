Mountain High Outfitters paying it forward with shoe donations

Have a healthcare worker or first responder in mind who could use a free pair of shoes? Mountain High Outfitters can help make it happen.

Until May 15, Mountain High Outfitters is holding a “Buy One, Give One” promotion on four brands of shoes, with the free shoes going to healthcare workers or first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can be part of the promotion by shopping in store or online for one of four shoe brands:

ON Footwear

HOKA

Birkenstock (excluding EVA)

Salomon

In store, you’ll need tell the staff member the name and credentials of the recipient. Online, use the code GIVEONE. MHO will reach out to get the recipient’s information.

Make sure to let your recipient know they’ll be getting an e-gift card to visit the store and pick their pair of shoes from one of the four brands.