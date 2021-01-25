Moulton woman arrested during traffic stop in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police arrested a Moulton woman during a traffic stop on Friday night.

Amanda Gatlin, 43, was pulled over for a traffic violation in Decatur. During the stop, officers discovered Gatlin had an active felony warrant out of the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Decatur Police Department, Gatlin had heroin, Xanax, and other drug paraphernalia in her possession at the traffic stop.

She was arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Gatlin was taken to the Morgan County Jail with a bond set at $2,300.