LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – Officials have identified a Moulton man who was killed in a car accident Thursday.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 55-year-old Douglas Anthony Couch from Moulton was killed in the single vehicle crash.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon north of Courtland on Lawrence County 418.

Troopers with ALEA continue to investigate.