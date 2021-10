LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – A Moulton man was fatally injured in a crash Friday that involved a vehicle and a golf cart.

Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 81-year-old Benny Kimbrough was driving his golf cart across the road just outside of Moulton Friday afternoon when he was hit by a vehicle. He was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

An ALEA spokesperson said Kimbrough died from his injuries on Monday.

ALEA is investigating the crash.