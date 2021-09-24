Moulton man charged with drug trafficking following search warrant

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – A 21-year-old Moulton man is in the custody of the Lawrence County Jail following a search warrant on Thursday.

Hayden Sky-Lynn Harville is charged with Drug Trafficking in Methamphetamine, three counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, and First Degree Possession of Marijuana.

Hayden Sky-Lynn Harville.
Investigators with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s office conducted a search warrant in the 18000 block of County Road 460 in Lawrence County on Thursday.

During the search, Sheriff’s Investigators seized a large sum of cash, drugs, one gun, and a firearm suppressor.

Harville remains in the Lawrence County Jail for Probation Violation.

