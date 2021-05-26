Moulton man arrested for vehicle theft

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur police arrested a Moulton man after identifying him as the suspect in a vehicle theft.

Authorities say they received a report regarding a vehicle being stolen from the parking lot of Home Depot in Decatur. After an investigation, police spotted the vehicle at the intersection of Wimberly Drive and Fairground Road, where they conducted a traffic stop and made the arrest.

The suspect, Jemarcus Antwoine Crawford, 28, of Moulton, was charged with first-degree theft of property, two counts of illegal possession of a controlled substance, and second-degree illegal possession of marijuana.

Crawford was held at the Morgan County Correctional Facility, in lieu of a $77,300 bond.