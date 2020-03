MOULTON, Ala. – Red Land Cotton, a linen company in Moulton, is stepping up to help overcome the shortage of masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company announced it would work to produce about 1,000 masks for the University of Alabama in Birmingham. The masks will be used by patients and medical personnel according to their Instagram post.

In a news release, the company said it is partnering with wedding dress designer Heidi Elnora to provide fabric, stitching and a team to make the masks.