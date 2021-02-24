Moulton CVS to give COVID-19 vaccinations

CARVER, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 15: A sign on the side of the CVS Pharmacy on May 15, 2020 in Carver, Massachusetts. Nine CVS locations began providing coronavirus tests in Massachusetts, issuing self swab tests to people by appointment. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. — The Moulton CVS will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Thursday, according to Alabama Department of Public Health.

Available appointments can be scheduled on the CVS website.

The Moulton CVS is one of nine CVS locations in the state that will get the vaccine as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Bayou La Batre, Camden, Evergreen, Greensboro, Jackson, Lanett, Tuskegee and Union Springs pharmacies also will administer the vaccine.

Walmart is also a partner in the federal program and administering the vaccine at some of its Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies. According to the health department, the number of those stores is also expanding. Appointments can be scheduled on the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites.