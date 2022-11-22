PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash where they were struck by a car on Monday night, according to the Decatur Police Department (DPD).

Authorities say officers responded to the crash near the intersection of S Bethel Rd. and Spring Valley Rd. at about 9:58 p.m

DPD says a car struck a motorcycle while traveling southbound on Bethel Rd.

The driver of the motorcycle died due to his injuries on the scene. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

A portion of the road where S Bethel Rd. and Spring Valley Rd. was temporarily closed.

Authorities say the wreck is still under investigation.