Motorcyclist injured in crash with state trooper News by: Jess Grotjahn Posted: Jul 16, 2020 / 08:26 PM CDT / Updated: Jul 16, 2020 / 08:26 PM CDT LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A motorcyclist was injured after crashing into a state trooper's vehicle near East Limestone High School. State troopers confirmed the motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital. The crash remains under investigation.