Motorcyclist arrested after leading Owens Cross Roads Police on Saturday morning chase

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. – A motorcyclist faces multiple charges after a high-speed pursuit Saturday morning.

According to Owens Cross Roads Police, officers spotted Clayton Owens, 38, speeding on US-431 near Owen Road around 2:45 a.m.

Owens failed to stop when officers attempted to pull over, heading down Ed Spears Road, Old Highway 431, then drove north in the southbound lanes of US-431 from Main Drive to Ed Spears Road.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was radioed for mutual aid, and the pursuit continued north on Ed Spears Road, east on Lyons, and then north on Low Gap where the bike stalled and officers attempted to arrest Owens.

Owens managed to get the bike started again, and nearly ran over an Owens Cross Roads officer, who jumped out of the way.

The pursuit resumed on Cave Spring, traveling down Old Gurley Pike and Cherry Tree, before Owens turned onto Old Highway 431 again and ran into gravel at the Flint River Bridge construction site. His bike toppled and he ran away, with Owens Cross Roads Police arresting him a short time later.

After being taken to Huntsville Hospital, Owens was booked into the Madison County Jail. In addition to seven traffic charges, Owens was charged with attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said the pursuit reached speeds of 140 mph.