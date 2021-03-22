Motorcycle wreck claims life of Tennessee man

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Getty Images)

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – A Tennessee man was killed after he lost control of his motorcycle on a curve and hit a tree, according to ALEA.

The report says the wreck happened on Sunday, March 21, around 8:14 PM eight miles north of Florence on Lauderdale County 8.

54-year-old Jerome Cummings was killed when he lost control of his 2005 Harley-Davidson on a curve, left the roadway, and struck a tree.

ALEA says Cummings was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will investigate.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News