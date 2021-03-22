Motorcycle wreck claims life of Tennessee man

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – A Tennessee man was killed after he lost control of his motorcycle on a curve and hit a tree, according to ALEA.

The report says the wreck happened on Sunday, March 21, around 8:14 PM eight miles north of Florence on Lauderdale County 8.

54-year-old Jerome Cummings was killed when he lost control of his 2005 Harley-Davidson on a curve, left the roadway, and struck a tree.

ALEA says Cummings was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will investigate.