Motorcycle ride commemorating Trail of Tears to travel through North Alabama on September 18

DECATUR, Ala. — Motorcyclists from across the southeast will come together on Saturday to commemorate the Trail of Tears.

The Trail of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride is now in its 28th year and will travel on U.S. Highway 72 West to I-565 West from Bridgeport to Redstone Harley-Davidson then onto Mooresville Road through Athens and Florence. The ride ends in Waterloo.

The ride will depart at 8 a.m. and last until 2:30 p.m. with a 12 p.m. stop for lunch. It will be held rain or shine.

A kickoff rally with children’s activities, live music, street dancing, fireworks show, and other family fun activities in downtown Bridgeport on Friday, September 17.

The town of Waterloo will host a festival from September 17 through 19 in remembrance of those who walked the Trail of Tears.

Presented by the Alabama Indian Affairs Commission, the event includes live music on Friday and Saturday nights, flute and drum music and displays from Native American artisans and vendors. A River Walk Dedication ceremony will also be held on Saturday, September 18 at 10 a.m.

Guests at all events are expected to follow all guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) including social distancing, washing or sanitizing hands, and wearing a mask when physical distancing isn’t possible.