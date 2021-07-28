Mother sues cemetery in Nashville, alleges headstone fell and broke her daughter’s leg

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A mother is suing The Nashville Historic Cemetery Association, LLC and the Mount Olivet Funeral Home and Cemetery after claiming her daughter’s leg was broken when a headstone fell on her.

According to court documents obtained by News 2, Hallee Faircloth is suing on behalf of her daughter, Everlee Faircloth, a minor. The Faircloths live in Wilson County. Paperwork states they were visiting a relative’s gravesites at the Mount Olivet Funeral Home & Cemetery on May 9, 2021.

The filing states at some point that day, Everlee was posing for a photo with her aunt when a headstone allegedly fell over, crushing her legs.

According to the lawsuit, Everlee suffered serious injuries and significant medical and psychological injuries. As a result, Hallee Faircloth was faced with medical expenses due to her daughter’s injuries.

After the alleged incident, Everlee received medical treatment for the broken bones in her leg. The lawsuit states that Mount Olivet owned, operated and maintained the cemetery. Faircloth claims employees had a duty to inspect and maintain headstones on their premises.

The suit argues that the headstone in question was not properly installed on the base with an appropriate bonding compound. According to the filing, all of Everlee’s injuries, losses and damages were directly and proximately caused by the negligence of Mount Olivet and or its agents/employees.

Faircloth is suing for damages, claiming pain and suffering, mental anguish, emotional distress, medical expenses, permanent injury, scarring/disfigurement and diminished capacity for enjoyment of life.

The lawsuit was officially filed on Tuesday. No other information was immediately released but News 2 will continue to follow this story.