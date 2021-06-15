Mother speaks after son admits to killing grandmother in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala – Court documents say 19-year-old Aaron Brown admitted to killing his 66-year-old grandmother in her home on Locust Street, June 11th. Brown’s mother is now hoping to share the failures of the mental health system prior to the incident.

“While he was in jail, he was trying to commit suicide. Banging his his head against walls and floors,” said Amanda Powell, Brown’s mother. “Putting them in solitary confinement to the point where you already know they are mental, they are going out of their mind…they need to be put in a facility.”

