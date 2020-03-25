Mother, son escape after house catches fire on Rainbow Drive in Madison

MADISON, Ala. – A house caught fire on Rainbow Drive Wednesday morning.
Crews were called to the house near Highway 72 and Slaughter Road around 8:00 a.m. When Fire and Rescue crews arrived they found a mother and son were home when the fire started.
Officials said that a lawnmower caught fire in the garage and spread to the house leaving heavy damage. The mother and son were able to get out safely, according to the report.
Authorities say there were cats inside the home but there is no word on their status.