HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — On April 6, Hannah Neal should’ve hosting a second birthday for her son Jaxxon Tucker. Instead, she is remembering the good times.

“He was always happy, it didn’t matter, he was always happy,” Neal said as she showed a picture of Jaxxon on her phone.

Jaxxon died on July 13, 2021. Neal said her son’s death certificate lists an “acute amount of fentanyl” as being in his system.

“They called me and told me that it was fentanyl in his blood stream,” Neal explained.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said a relative was taking care of Jaxxon when he was found unresponsive on July 10, 2021. His grandmother, Jammie Parker, was later charged with chemical endangerment of a child.

An arrest warrant for Parker lists him as “being in possession of fentanyl while child was in bedroom with the substance.”

Neal says CPR was done on Jaxxon, but he later died at the hospital, after being taken off of life support.

Parker has bonded out of jail since her July 2021 arrest.

As of April 2022, no trial date has been set, and no upcoming court dates are listed. The most recent movement in the case is a request filed by Parker’s attorney, requesting a speedy trial. That request was filed on March 1, 2022.

A trial can’t come fast enough for Jaxxon’s mother, Hannah Neal. She said she can’t see the full autopsy report until the trial.

“I got his death certificate, they did call me about his autopsy, but I can’t get his autopsy [results] until we go to trial,” Neal stated.

Neal said she’s “kind of tired of waiting.”

“I’d rather it not be a year or two years, you know,” Neal told News 19. “I was told when this all happened it could be three years and I just feel like something should be done sooner.”

She told News 19 she understands the justice system, and how many cases are ahead of hers. However, she said, “it’s been nine months, and I just want justice for my little boy.”

On the anniversary of Jaxxon’s death, Neal said she plans to visit his grave.

“Today we’re gonna go out there and decorate it for his birthday,” she concluded. “We’re going to go out to eat, and I bought him a cake, and we’re going to set off lanterns and write notes to him.”