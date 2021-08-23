Mother of teen hit and run victim calls on driver to turn themselves in

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — The mother of a Madison teen who was killed Thursday evening by a hit and run driver is calling for the person responsible to turn themselves in.

“It’s just the noble thing to do, and I want them to know if they can hear this, I forgive you,” said Elyssa Dufrene, the mother of Mason Cozelos.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), it happened around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 19 on East Limestone Road, around eight miles east of Athens. 16-year-old Mason Cozelos was struck and killed by a vehicle that left the scene.

“I want everyone to know what a joy Mason was,” said Dufrene. “He touched everyone that he came in contact with. He was a Christian. He loved with his whole heart. He was selfless.”

A junior at James Clemens High School in Madison, Mason was also a strong athlete and a member of the varsity lacrosse team.

“He played with his whole heart. He got the hustle award,” said Dufrene.

Outside of school, Mason worked part-time at a restaurant and was an active member of his church. A boy who his family says was full of promise and filled them with pride.

“I just want to say that I love you son. I will never stop loving you,” said Dufrene.

A visitation service for Mason Cozelos will be held on Friday, August 27 at Legacy Chapel Funeral Home in Madison. A funeral will be held on Saturday, August 28 at Asbury United Methodist Church in Madiso

Anyone with information related to the incident should contact the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division at 256-533-4202.