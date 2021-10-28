Mother arrested after 5-month-old found dead in attic of Kentucky home

CADIZ, Ky. (WKRN) — A mother is now facing a criminal charge in Kentucky after her five-month-old baby was found dead in the attic of her Cadiz home.

Police were notified Tuesday evening that the body of a baby was found in the attic of a home on East Adams Mill Road.

Following the preliminary investigation by Kentucky State Police, it was determined Shaylynn Curtis, 28, had been living with her five-month-old boy at their home on East Adams Mill Road. Police say the child died at some point Monday night for reasons still under investigation.

Police say Curtis drove the deceased child to a friend’s house. She then returned home, wrapped the baby in a blanket and placed him in the attic of her home.

Curtis did not make any 911 calls or attempt to get medical help for the infant. Friends of Curtis called 911 after they became concerned about the health of the five-month-old.

Curtis was arrested by KSP and is facing a charge for abuse of a corpse. She was booked into the Christian County Jail.

Officials say an autopsy has been performed on the infant, but the results are still pending at this time.