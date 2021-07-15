Most of Alabama labeled ‘very high risk’ for COVID-19 spread

(WHNT) — Almost the entire state of Alabama has been labeled at a “very high risk” for COVID-19 spread, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).

ADPH’s Risk Indicator dashboard shows the majority of Alabama counties labeled in the most severe category of risk for the spread of COVID-19 as the state continues to lag in vaccinations for the virus.

The counties in North Alabama labeled “very high risk” include: DeKalb, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall, and Morgan. Colbert County was labeled at a “moderate” risk while Jackson County remains at a “low risk.”

Risk categories are determined based on the number of news cases every day in a given community.

“COVID-19 vaccines are our best defense in preventing serious disease as well as deaths, and this is especially important as the highly transmissible Delta variant spreads,” said State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris in a news release. “While it is possible to get any strain of the virus, infected people are much less likely to experience complications or hospitalizations if fully vaccinated.”

In the last 14 days, almost 5,000 cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Alabama residents out of 75,239 that were tested. 11,439 Alabamians have died from the virus since March 2020.

For the latest information and guidance on the COVID-19 situation in Alabama, visit alabamapublichealth.gov.