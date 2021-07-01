Most North Alabama counties labeled ‘high’ or ‘very high’ risk for COVID-19 spread

Several counties across North Alabama have been upgraded to “high” and “very high” risk for COVID-19 spread. (Alabama Public Health)

(WHNT) — A majority of North Alabama counties have been labeled “high risk” or “very high risk” for the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s (ADPH) dashboard, which updates on Thursdays, DeKalb, Lauderdale, Limestone, and Madison counties are now labeled in the “very high risk” category, while Jackson and Marshall counties are under a “high risk.”

Colbert County was labeled under the “moderate risk” category.

“Getting vaccinated is the single most effective way to help end the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is disappointing that Alabama ranks near the bottom of the states in vaccine uptake,” said State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris in his monthly message. “The low percentage of Alabama’s population vaccinated for COVID-19 underscores the need for action to encourage everyone to do their part to reduce illnesses, hospitalizations, and deaths by getting vaccinated, especially as new COVID-19 variants emerge throughout the state.”

ADPH guidance states individuals living in a “very high risk” area should wear face coverings in public, stay at home when possible, and avoid groups or visits with people outside your household.

People with a high risk of serious illness from COVID-19, including those over the age of 65 or with pre-existing conditions, are advised to exercise extreme caution.

Other counties across Alabama also listed as “very high risk” include Baldwin, Butler, Coffee, Crenshaw, Dallas, Dale, Henry, Houston, Jefferson, Macon, Monroe, Montgomery, Randolph, Shelby, St. Clair, Talladega, and Tuscaloosa.