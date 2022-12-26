NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – ‘Tis the season for gift-giving and good food! Before making the usual holiday staples, one survey suggests there are less famous alternatives that Tennesseans prefer for Christmas dinner.
A survey conducted by Crestline, recently asked over 2,100 Americans to provide their opinions on popular holiday foods ranging from entrees, sides and desserts.
According to the study, Tennesseans have a sweet tooth when it comes to Christmas, stating that candy canes are the best items to have on the dinner table.
The Most Popular Christmas Foods:
- Roasted potatoes (91%)
- Scalloped potatoes (83%)
- Roast beef (77%)
- Red velvet cake (76%)
- Ham (76%)
- Christmas nuts (76%)
Most popular in Tennessee: Candy Canes
The study mentions that Tennesseans ranked lamb as one of the worst items to have on the table for a Christmas dinner. However, states like Minnesota, Florida and Massachusetts named lamb as the best item on the menu.
The least popular Christmas foods:
- Persimmon pudding (13%)
- Fruitcake (25%)
- Goose (29%)
- Duck (40%)
- Lamb (46%)
Least popular in Tennessee: Lamb
According to the survey, a majority of Americans agreed that chocolate chip cookies should be on the dinner table, with 94% ranking the cookie as the best baked item to have for the holidays.
To view the full survey, click here.