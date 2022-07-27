LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Wanda Barrett buried her late husband, Carlos, at Southview Cemetery in November 2021 only to find another urn buried on top of his gravesite eight months later.

“I didn’t know what to think. I never imagined that it would be this that someone buried an urn in his grave,” said Barrett.

Barrett said she noticed her husband’s grave had been disturbed one night when she was visiting his gravesite. A manager at the cemetery confirmed that West Georgia Mortuary buried an urn on her husband’s casket.

This is not the first time Barrett has experienced issues with Southview Cemetery. She said she was not allowed to place the headstone she originally wanted for her husband. She was also not allowed to buy the plot next to his for her eventual resting place. She said she chose the location solely because of her husband’s wish to be buried there.

Barrett said it took about two weeks to have the urn lifted from her husband’s casket but West Georgia Mortuary did remove the urn and relocated it.

Despite having the urn removed, Barrett said she is not happy with the process. A patch of grass has been laid where the hole was dug to bury the urn and Barrett believes her husband deserves more.

Now, she would like to put a concrete slab over his gravesite to protect it but has been told it is not possible by Southview Cemetery.

“I haven’t been able to eat or sleep since then because I’m afraid it may happen again,” said Barrett.

Barrett said she is willing to pursue legal action if she is not allowed to pour a concrete slab given what has taken place. She has also presented the issue to the city and said she will have no peace of mind until something is placed over her husband’s grave.

WRBL has reached out to Southview Cemetery and West Georgia Mortuary but has not heard back yet.