Morris Schools meal service location closed after person tests positive for COVID-19, says Huntsville City Schools

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville City Schools said Thursday an individual associated with the Summer Meal Service location at Morris Schools tested positive for COVID-19.



Anyone who visited the Morris curbside meal service location last week may have been in contact with the impacted person.

The individual’s last known date on campus was Thursday, July 23, 2020.

There is no evidence to suggest that handling or consuming food is associated with COVID-19 according to the CDC.

The meal service location at Morris is not operating this week after the district already announced plans to suspend the program at that location. The final day of service was Friday, July 24, 2020.



HCS encourages families to monitor for the following symptoms:

Fever

Cough

Body aches

Shortness of breath

Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea

Sore throat

Anyone experiencing one or more of these symptoms is encouraged to contact a medical professional. HCS encourages stakeholders to continue practicing social distancing in addition to frequent handwashing and respiratory etiquette for coughs and sneezes.