Morgan County woman injured after falling out of moving vehicle

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — A Morgan County woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after falling out of a moving car Saturday night.

Morgan County authorities say they received a call explaining that a woman was hanging out of a vehicle while traveling down Highway 231 near Rescue Road in Lacey’s Spring.

The caller, who was a driver in a separate vehicle, remained on the phone with dispatch and stated the woman had fallen out of the vehicle, which was moving fast on the highway.

The woman, who was not identified by police, was transported to Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries and Highway 231 northbound remains closed.