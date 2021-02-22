Morgan County woman charged with drug trafficking

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — A Somerville-area woman is facing drug charges after Morgan County authorities said they found pills, marijuana and meth at her home Friday.

Deborah Jo Sparkman was charged with trafficking opiates and amphetamines after the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office drug unit said it searched a home in the 900 block of Cotaco Florette Road. According to the sheriff’s office, tips from the public led them to the house.

Authorities said they found a large amount of prescription pills, marijuana, meth and drug paraphernalia in the home.

Gerald Ray Massey (Morgan County Sheriff’s Office photo)

Tabitha Meyer (Morgan County Sheriff’s Office photo)

Deborah Jo Sparkman (Morgan County Sheriff’s Office photo)

Sparkman was booked into the Morgan County Jail on $20,000 bond.

Two other people in the home, Gerald Ray Massey, 28, and Tabitha Ray Meyers, 39, were charged with meth possession and booked on $1,000 bond each.