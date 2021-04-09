Morgan County teacher placed on leave following drug paraphernalia arrest

DANVILLE, Ala. – A Danville High School teacher was arrested Thursday after police say they found drug paraphernalia in his car.

The teacher, Dennis Holmes, was placed on administrative leave, according to Morgan County Schools.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says Holmes was arrested around 3:00 p.m. near Highway 36 and Halbrooks Road during a traffic stop for an expired tag.

Deputies say the car failed to yield to lights/sirens and continued to drive away. Deputies say the expired tag had been switched and did not match the current vehicle.

Deputies say they brought in a K9 and found two pipes with marijuana residue and a clear baggie with white residue that tested positive for meth in the car.

Holmes was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

His bond was set at $300 and he bonded out.

The school system says the alleged offense happened outside of school hours.

In 2015, Holmes was arrested for discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle but those charges were dismissed.