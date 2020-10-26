Morgan County superintendent tests positive for COVID-19

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — Morgan County School Superintendent Robert Elliott Jr. tested positive for COVID-19 Monday afternoon, a school spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said Superintendent Robert Elliott Jr. Robert Elliott Jr. went to the doctor for what he thought was a sinus infection and was tested as a precaution. The test came back positive, according to the spokesperson.

Elliott will self-quarantine and work from home the next 10 days, according to the district. He does not have any other symptoms.