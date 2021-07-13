Morgan County Sheriff’s Office taking applications for 2021 Citizen’s Academy

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for the 2021 Citizen’s Academy.

The classes will include an introduction to the Patrol Division, Criminal Investigation Division, Narcotics, and Special Victims Unit, and the Morgan County Jail, along with the other day-to-day responsibilities of the Sheriff’s Office. Participants will also get to take part in traffic stop, DUI, and firearm training simulations.

Classes are set to begin on August 3 from 6-8 p.m. They will be held on Tuesday evenings.

The application can be found on their website here, and the deadline to apply is July 25.

“The Sheriff’s Office belongs to the people of Morgan County. It is only natural to invite

them in and give them the opportunity to learn about all that we do on their behalf. The

Citizen’s Academy is one way we can do that.” Sheriff Ron Puckett said in the press release.

The Sheriff’s Office described the academy is an exciting, dynamic, and informative course designed to provide its participants an interactive and comprehensive overview of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.