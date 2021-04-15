Morgan County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted suspect

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Morgan County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a wanted man who ran from officers Thursday evening.

Deputies, a K9 unit, and an ALEA helicopter are searching for Dakota Quintorrian Long, 22 of Florence.

Deputies with the Morgan County Drug Enforcement Unit served a search warrant at a home at 1404 Gum Springs Road in Falkville. They attempted to arrest Long for Trafficking Methamphetamine.

Long ran barefoot into the woods with an unidentified man. He was last seen wearing red shorts in the area between Gum spring Road and Sample Road.

ALEA and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office ask that people use caution in the area and report any suspicious activity.

