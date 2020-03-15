Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says inmate died at Decatur Morgan Hospital

Jerry Lynn Acklin (Photo: Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – An inmate at the Morgan County Jail died on Saturday.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said Jerry Lynn Acklin, 58 of Fayetteville, TN, was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital at 8 p.m. on Friday after falling ill.

A 58 year old inmate passed away after falling ill at the Decatur Morgan Hospital. See details here: https://t.co/cQL2g1LZQG pic.twitter.com/9kjxcQ4nu0 — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (@morgan_sheriff) March 14, 2020

Acklin died Saturday at 4:10 p.m. “as doctors worked to determine his condition,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said initial indications point to an underlying internal medical condition.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said, “Due to the heightened state of awareness it is important to note there were no symptoms that relate to or would indicate COVID-19 (Coronavirus).”