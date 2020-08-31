Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reports more diversity in patrol deputies

SOMERVILLE, Ala.- The Morgan County Sheriff’s office said they’re working to be more diverse and they currently have more female patrol deputies than ever before.



Patrol Deputy Celese Sharbutt is one of 4 female patrol deputies at the Sheriff’s Office. That’s about 14% of the division.

“I feel like I was meant to do this job, I don’t think I was meant to do anything else to be honest,” said Sharbutt.

In a job that she’s always dreamed of having, Deputy Sharbutt said she gets the full support of her colleagues.

“There’s very few of us, but I enjoy it, all the guys I work with, they look after me, and we all look after each other,” she said.

Spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office, Mike Swafford said that’s the most females they’ve ever had on the patrol side.

“We deal with people from all different backgrounds all different walks of life,” Swafford said. “Over the past year and a half, we’ve seen changes both on our jail staff and then on your patrol teams where we have had more of the diverse mixture.”